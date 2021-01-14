CSOS VOW TO PROTECT AUGUST POLLS FROM FOREIGN INTERFERENCE

By Logic Lukwanda

A consortium of civil society organization calling itself Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition has vowed to protect the country from what they call foreign interference in this year’s general elections.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, coalition spokesperson Andrew Ntewewe said there is need to guard against foreign manipulation and bias of foreign forces in the general elections slated for august 12.

And Mr Ntewewe also wants the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to limit the number of international elections observers from Europe and the United States of America due to the high numbers of coronavirus infection in those jurisdictions which may negatively affect Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mr Ntewewe also disclosed that the coalition has requested ecz for the organization to undertake an independent audit of the voter register ahead of this year’s general elections.

PHOENIX NEWS