CSOS VOW TO PROTECT AUGUST POLLS FROM FOREIGN INTERFERENCE
By Logic Lukwanda
A consortium of civil society organization calling itself Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition has vowed to protect the country from what they call foreign interference in this year’s general elections.
Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, coalition spokesperson Andrew Ntewewe said there is need to guard against foreign manipulation and bias of foreign forces in the general elections slated for august 12.
And Mr Ntewewe also wants the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to limit the number of international elections observers from Europe and the United States of America due to the high numbers of coronavirus infection in those jurisdictions which may negatively affect Zambia.
Meanwhile, Mr Ntewewe also disclosed that the coalition has requested ecz for the organization to undertake an independent audit of the voter register ahead of this year’s general elections.
PHOENIX NEWS
Idiot iwe why can’t you talk over chitalu chilufya who gave expired medicine that’s why you are sick in your heard why always talk nonsense who doesn’t know you that you are a candre chistupid
Can you monitor elections with prisoners voting ulicipuba .You are very dull you are not normal person ,People are being shot ,gassed ,market burnt,expired medicine etc and you are there supporting non logic things you are now supporting rotten things .I don’t know some of these people what devil uses them
This idiot is very stupid ayi? Whose nephew is this? You are a pressure group hence you should balance your criticism not just targeting one party.you have sensed defeat already and you are scared.Zambia is very different from countries like Uganda.why do you want to copy other people’s negative elements.are you confirming that Zambia has become a dictatorship.back off……!!!!!where in Africa have you ever seen credible elections that haven’t had observers.with these levels of poverty and unfair treatment by the ruling party corruption is inevitable.just look for something else to keep you busy instead of commenting on issues that affect Zambia at large.stop making decisions that oppress other Zambians
This guy is a -PF sympsthizer so just get out we need foreign observers
WE REALLY NEED INTERNATIONAL SUPER POWERS TO HELP US MORNITOR OUR 12 AUGUST ELECTIONS SO THAT LUNGU, PF AND HIS SURROGATES WILL FAIL TO KILL US. PF HAS ALREADY LOST THIS ELECTION, THEY ARE ONLY BANKING ON STEALING VOTES BY FIRST KILLING PEOPLE USING TANKS AND MACHINE GUNS. MAY GOD HELP US BY GIVING US MILITARY FROM OUTSIDE TO PREVENT DEATHS FROM PF DEVILS.
NTEWEWE, MWANZA, KANGANJA, KAMPYONGO, CHANDA, PHIRI, TAYALI, NGULUBE EVEN LUNGU ARE ON RECORD SAYING THEY WILL KILL HICHILEMA SO THAT THEY WIN ELECTIONS AND REMAIN IN POWER. THIS IS A GOOD EXAMPLE FOR THE FOREIGN OBSERVERS TO COME AND HELP US. THEY HAVE EVEN BOUGHT TANKS TO KILL ZAMBIANS DURING AND AFTER ELECTIONS. PLEASE OBSERVERS, DO NOT SURRENDER, COME AND HELP US EVEN NOW.