CURRENT ECZ IS THE WORST EVER IN THE HISTORY OF ZAMBIA – KAWANA

UPND Media Alliance Director Thabo Kawana has described the current Electoral Commission of Zambia as the worst ever in the history of the Country.

Mr. Kawana says he sympathizes with ECZ chairperson Judge Esau Chulu who is presiding over an institution whose credibility has been injured and its handling of electoral matters has left a bitter taste among most stakeholders.

Speaking when he featured on Capital FM’s Big Issue radio programme today, Mr. Kawana alleged that only the PF are supporting the ECZ because they seem to be favoring them.

Mr. Kawama said the ECZ has failed the credibility test owing to the many undemocratic pronouncements it has made ahead of next week’s polls.

And Mr.Kawana who welcomed the deployment of the military to help the police in maintaining peace predicted that the PF will soon cry foul over their presence as they will not condone their lawlessness.