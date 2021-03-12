CURRENT ELECTORAL PROPOSED AMENDMENTS ON RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENTS: WHERE IS THE MISCHIEF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS WANT TO CURE?

Since the Electoral Process (Amendment) No. 30 of 2021 was published, a number of inquiries have stormed my inbox and so are phone calls and whatsApp chats on what mischief this Bill 30 is intending to cure.

For avoidance of doubt, the current electoral process Act No. 35 of 2016 empowers the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) returning officers to tally, announce and declare results in the constituency district and ward (Sec. 72) and submit them to the ECZ.

For the presidential results, the returning officer is mandated to tally, announce and declare the result as soon as they are received (Sec.73)

Regulation 9 of the Electoral Code of conduct which is a schedule under the Electoral Process Act advises the media to *disclose accurate election results and provide updates on the process of the vote counting process and shall not speculate election results but shall broadcast confirmed election results as they are announced and published by the presiding officers*

The above provisions are perfect and promote transparency in result management system and need no review or amendments.

However, proposed amendment no. 7 in Bill 30 whose intention is to amend Sec 89 of the Act intends to bar *person, without lawful authority announce and declare the result of an election*

Ironically, the proposed amendment 7 that intends to criminalise announcement and declaration of results of an election without authority does not nullify or repeal Reg 9 that mandates the media to update, provide, disclose and broadcast accurate and confirmed election results as announced by the presiding officers, without authority.

The question is which authority is needed from whom and which other persons/institutions other than the ECZ has been announcing and declaring results in Zambia, which this proposed amendment wants to cure by barring them from continuing?

From the foregoing the proposers of this amendment are mischief themselves and must be stopped from gagging access to electoral result information during elections.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi

The Electoral Expert.