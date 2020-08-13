By Michael Kaluba

Economist Professor Oliver Saasa has warned that failure to address challenges surrounding the current mining tax regime has the potential to deprive Zambia of the much needed revenue and investment post covid-19.

Professor Saasa tells phoenix news that the 2019 mining fiscal regime has continued to pose huge challenges and stressing mining firms despite being necessitated by government.

He said while it is true that some mining companies are evading taxes and not being truthful on their profits, other mining houses who are interested in doing business in Zambia have continued to pay more than 40 percent of the total bill from the mining sub sector.

Professor Saasa has emphasized on the need to provide a conducive tax regime to guarantee the collection of revenues post covid-19.

Zambia’s current mineral royalty tax ranges between a minimum of 5.5 percent when the price of copper on the international market is below us$4500 and a maximum of 10 percent when the price of copper on the international market is us$9000 or greater from 4 to 6 percent previously.

PHOENIX NEWS