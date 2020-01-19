THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that the current number of constituencies cannot be changed without first amending the Constitution.

ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya said proposals to carry out a delimitation exercise can only be effected through amendment of the Constitution.

“In the event that the outcome of the delimitation exercise is to recommend an increase in the number of constituencies, from the current 156, this would require an amendment of Article 68(2) via the Constitutional Amendment Bill

Ms. Bwalya’s sentiments were echoed by ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano who said that the current number of constituencies cannot be changed without amending the constitution because the existing constitution provides the number Constituencies the country should have which is 156, that this was the reason the Commission cannot conduct the delimitation exercise without changes to the Constitution.

He said at the moment ECZ can only recommend an increase in the number of constituencies.

And Government has clarified that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) cannot carry out the delimitation exercise without harmonizing the current constitution.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said that because the current constitution does not provide clauses for the creation of new constituencies.

Mr Kampyongo was reacting to remarks made by UPND-Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwimbu at a public discussion forum where he stated that the ECZ can carry out the delimitation exercise without amending the current constitution.

The Home Affairs Minister has also encouraged Zambians to read public documents to avoid being misled.