CURRENT RESULTS ALLOW FOR THE DECLARATION OF A WINNER

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has extended his lead against incumbent Edgar Lungu with the two having a difference of 860, 166 votes in 128 constituencies.

ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says the commission will soon inform the nation on what time the last batch of results will be announced.

The commission announced that Mr Hichilema so far polled 2,324,847 votes while President Lungu had 1,464,681 ballots.

Newly elected Lusaka Member of Parliament Mulambo Haimbe told journalists that ECZ should have declared the winner with the current results received so far.

Mr Haimbe explained that section 73 subsection 2B of the constitution of Zambia guided that the commission had the powers to declare a winner in a general election if the remaining results will delay and not not change the outcome of that election.

Mr. Haimbe said there was need for the country to get back to normal and ease public anxiety among other issues affected by the general election.

