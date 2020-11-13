NORTH- WESTERN ~ Solwezi

By CIC Public Reporter

CURRENT VOTERS REGISTRATION EXERCISE NOT CONDUCIVE FOR WOMEN TO REGISTER ~ TETAMASHIMBA

……….as she appeals to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to maintain the old voters register to allow more women to exercise their constitutional right to vote in 2021 elections

United Party for National Development (UPND) North Western Province Women Vice Chairperson for Mobilization says the flaws in the ongoing voters registration exercise will deter a lot of women espercially the elderly to register as voters in the forth-coming 2021 General Elections.

Ms.Tetamashimba, said this after she and her team conducted a tour around some polling stations in Solwezi and Kalumbila District this morning.

“it is disheartening to see some women travelling long distances with babies and some expectant mothers including the elderly sitting the whole day without being attended to because ECZ could only manage to register about 40 – 50 voters due to the process which is slow, a thing that may discourage many women to register”.

Ms.Tetamashimba said the flaws in the on-going voter registration are a clear indicator that ECZ still needs the maintain and update the old Voters Register to allow all eligible voters to register and vote.

“ It’s suspicious that ECZ has totally ignored the voice of the people demanding that the old voters register should be maintained and opted to impose a decision on the Zambian people by discarding the old voters register and come up with a new one which every Zambian has said no to knowing too well that reaching the expected 9 million voters is practically impossible.” said Tetamashimba.

She agreed with President Hakainde Hichilema that ECZ is indeed playing games following that there was no census for ECZ to estimate the huge numbers they want to capture without putting in place the needed resources for an effective voters registration.

“The right to vote is a constitutional and ECZ should not stand against the right of women to vote by not allowing them easy access to register due to their pathetic system, ” said Ms Tetamashimba.

She further encouraged everyone who is above 18 years and older to get a National Registration Card and later register to vote.

Meanwhile Ms Tetamashimba has called on all Zambians to ensure that those eligible register to vote.

“ Let us assist all our family members and others to register as this is our right and key to open to the door that will lead a better Zambia with it’s citizens living better lives,” said Ms Tetamashimba.

