CURRENT VS FORMER GOVERNMENT STRUCTURES
At the time Parliament was dissolved on May 14, 2021, this is how the government structure looked like:
President: Edgar Lungu
Vice-President: Inonge Wina
MINISTERS:
1. Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri
2. Defence Davies Chama
3. Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu
4. Home affairs Stephen Kampyongo
5. Foreign affairs Joe Malanji
6. Justice Given Lubinda
7. Agriculture Michael Katambo
8. Fisheries and livestock Professor Nkandu Luo
9. Higher education Dr Brian Mushimba
10. General education minister Dr Dennis Wanchinga
11. Housing and infrastructure development Vincent Mwale
12. National planning and development Alexander Chiteme
13. Lands and natural resources Jean Kapata
14. Community development Kampamba Mulenga
15. Labour and social security Joyce Nonde Simukoko
16. Local government Dr Charles Banda
17. Mines and minerals development Richard Musukwa
18. Energy minister Matthew Nkhuwa
19. Health minister Dr Jonas Chanda
20. Works and supply Sylvia Chalikosa
21. National guidance and religious affairs Reverend Godfridah Sumaili
22. Information and broadcasting services Dora Siliya
23. Gender Elizabeth Phiri
24. Water development, sanitation and environmental protection Raphael Nakacinda
25. Chiefs and traditional affairs Lawrence Sichalwe
26. Commerce, trade and industry Christopher Yaluma
27. Presidential affairs Freedom Sikazwe
28. Tourism and arts Ronald Chitotela
29. Transport and communications Mutotwe Kafwaya
30. Youth and sport Emmanuel Mulenga
Nine female Cabinet ministers and 21 male.
PROVINCIAL MINISTERS
1. Western Province Richard Kapita
2. Luapula Province Nickson Chilangwa
3. Northern Province Bwalya Chungu
4. Southern Province Edify Hamukale
5. Copperbelt Province Japhen Mwakalombe
6. Eastern Province Makebi Zulu
7. Central Province Sydney Mushanga
8. Lusaka Province Bowman Lusambo
9. Muchinga Province Malozo Sichone
10. North-Western Province Nathaniel Mubukwanu
*******************************************
CURRENT GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE
President: Hakainde Hichilema
Vice-President: Mutale Nalumango
MINISTERS
1. Defence Ambrose Lufuma
2. Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane
3. Home affairs and internal security Jack Mwiimbu
4. Foreign affairs and international cooperation Stanley Kakubo
5. Justice Mulambo Haimbe
6. Agriculture Reuben Mtolo Phiri
7. Fisheries and livestock Makozo Chikote
8. Education Douglas Syakalima
9. Infrastructure, housing and urban development Charles Milupi
10. Lands and natural resources Elijah Muchima
11. Community development and social services Doreen Mwamba
12. Labour and social security Brenda Tambatamba
13. Local government and rural development Gary Nkombo
14. Mines and minerals development Paul Chanda Kabuswe
15. Energy minister Peter Chibwe Kapala
16. Health minister Sylvia Masebo
17. Information and media Chushi Kasanda
18. Water development and sanitation Mike Mposha
19. Commerce, trade and industry Chipoka Mulenga
20. Tourism Rodney Sikumba
21. Transport and logistics Frank Tayali
22. Youth, sport and art Elvis Nkandu
23. Green economy and environment Collins Nzovu
24. Small and medium enterprise development Elias Mubanga
25. Technology and science Felix Mutati
Four female Cabinet ministers, one female provincial minister and 20 males.
PROVINCIAL MINISTERS
1. Western Province Kapelwa Mbangweta
2. Luapula Province Derricky Chilundika
3. Northern Province Leonard Mbao
4. Southern Province Cornelius Mweetwa
5. Copperbelt Province Elisha Matambo
6. Eastern Province Peter Phiri
7. Central Province Credo Nanjuwa
8. Lusaka Province Sheal Mulyata
9. Muchinga Province Henry Sikazwe
10. North-Western Province Robert Lihefu
Those nominated as members of parliament by President Hichilema are:
1. Elisha Matambo
2. Doreen Mwamba
3. Felix Mutati
4. Charles Milupi
5. Peter Chibwe Kapala
6. Elias Mubanga
7. Mutinta Christine Mazoko
8. Likando Mufalali
The ministries created by President Hichilema are:
1. Green Economy and Environment
2. Small and Medium Enterprise Development
3. Science and Technology
The ministries abolished by President Hichilema are:
1. Presidential Affairs
2. Chiefs and Traditional Affairs
3. National Guidance and Religious Affairs
4. Gender
5. Works and Supply
6. National Development Planning