CURRENT VS FORMER GOVERNMENT STRUCTURES

At the time Parliament was dissolved on May 14, 2021, this is how the government structure looked like:

President: Edgar Lungu

Vice-President: Inonge Wina

MINISTERS:

1. Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri

2. Defence Davies Chama

3. Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu

4. Home affairs Stephen Kampyongo

5. Foreign affairs Joe Malanji

6. Justice Given Lubinda

7. Agriculture Michael Katambo

8. Fisheries and livestock Professor Nkandu Luo

9. Higher education Dr Brian Mushimba

10. General education minister Dr Dennis Wanchinga

11. Housing and infrastructure development Vincent Mwale

12. National planning and development Alexander Chiteme

13. Lands and natural resources Jean Kapata

14. Community development Kampamba Mulenga

15. Labour and social security Joyce Nonde Simukoko

16. Local government Dr Charles Banda

17. Mines and minerals development Richard Musukwa

18. Energy minister Matthew Nkhuwa

19. Health minister Dr Jonas Chanda

20. Works and supply Sylvia Chalikosa

21. National guidance and religious affairs Reverend Godfridah Sumaili

22. Information and broadcasting services Dora Siliya

23. Gender Elizabeth Phiri

24. Water development, sanitation and environmental protection Raphael Nakacinda

25. Chiefs and traditional affairs Lawrence Sichalwe

26. Commerce, trade and industry Christopher Yaluma

27. Presidential affairs Freedom Sikazwe

28. Tourism and arts Ronald Chitotela

29. Transport and communications Mutotwe Kafwaya

30. Youth and sport Emmanuel Mulenga

Nine female Cabinet ministers and 21 male.

PROVINCIAL MINISTERS

1. Western Province Richard Kapita

2. Luapula Province Nickson Chilangwa

3. Northern Province Bwalya Chungu

4. Southern Province Edify Hamukale

5. Copperbelt Province Japhen Mwakalombe

6. Eastern Province Makebi Zulu

7. Central Province Sydney Mushanga

8. Lusaka Province Bowman Lusambo

9. Muchinga Province Malozo Sichone

10. North-Western Province Nathaniel Mubukwanu

*******************************************

CURRENT GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE

President: Hakainde Hichilema

Vice-President: Mutale Nalumango

MINISTERS

1. Defence Ambrose Lufuma

2. Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane

3. Home affairs and internal security Jack Mwiimbu

4. Foreign affairs and international cooperation Stanley Kakubo

5. Justice Mulambo Haimbe

6. Agriculture Reuben Mtolo Phiri

7. Fisheries and livestock Makozo Chikote

8. Education Douglas Syakalima

9. Infrastructure, housing and urban development Charles Milupi

10. Lands and natural resources Elijah Muchima

11. Community development and social services Doreen Mwamba

12. Labour and social security Brenda Tambatamba

13. Local government and rural development Gary Nkombo

14. Mines and minerals development Paul Chanda Kabuswe

15. Energy minister Peter Chibwe Kapala

16. Health minister Sylvia Masebo

17. Information and media Chushi Kasanda

18. Water development and sanitation Mike Mposha

19. Commerce, trade and industry Chipoka Mulenga

20. Tourism Rodney Sikumba

21. Transport and logistics Frank Tayali

22. Youth, sport and art Elvis Nkandu

23. Green economy and environment Collins Nzovu

24. Small and medium enterprise development Elias Mubanga

25. Technology and science Felix Mutati

Four female Cabinet ministers, one female provincial minister and 20 males.

PROVINCIAL MINISTERS

1. Western Province Kapelwa Mbangweta

2. Luapula Province Derricky Chilundika

3. Northern Province Leonard Mbao

4. Southern Province Cornelius Mweetwa

5. Copperbelt Province Elisha Matambo

6. Eastern Province Peter Phiri

7. Central Province Credo Nanjuwa

8. Lusaka Province Sheal Mulyata

9. Muchinga Province Henry Sikazwe

10. North-Western Province Robert Lihefu

Those nominated as members of parliament by President Hichilema are:

1. Elisha Matambo

2. Doreen Mwamba

3. Felix Mutati

4. Charles Milupi

5. Peter Chibwe Kapala

6. Elias Mubanga

7. Mutinta Christine Mazoko

8. Likando Mufalali

The ministries created by President Hichilema are:

1. Green Economy and Environment

2. Small and Medium Enterprise Development

3. Science and Technology

The ministries abolished by President Hichilema are:

1. Presidential Affairs

2. Chiefs and Traditional Affairs

3. National Guidance and Religious Affairs

4. Gender

5. Works and Supply

6. National Development Planning