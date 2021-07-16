Moesha Boduong, a former Ghanaian socialite and actress who is now known as Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong, has apologized to Ghanaians and all of the girls she has introduced to dating wealthy married men.

Repentant Moesha Boduong, who was heard confessing some of the wild things she has done in the past in a recent video surfaced on social media, remorsefully apologized to Ghanaians, stating, “I am sorry Ghana and I apologize for introducing young females to rich married guys.” May God pardon me for my transgressions.”

The actress said that her bank account is completely depleted, and that she has sold her Ghc 261k Range Rover Evoque and now travels by taxi.

“I don’t have anything in my account again, my car, I have sold it, I pick Bolt, I don’t have anything, I have given everything, see me the way I am looking but me looking like this, I am happier than those days that you’d see me driving Range Rover and travelling around. I was not happy”.

The born-again actress shared a bit of advice to young girls saying “so all these girls that looked at my lifestyle and wanted to be like me, it’s not easy at all. Some of these girls go and they die because of the wrong men they sleep with. All these men do is to take our glory and give us peanuts”.

She emphasized that “all the monies they give to us are things that if we work and know God, we can make that money”.

According to the Ghanaian actress, she attempted to commit suicide by jumping from an uncompleted storey building she was standing on.

The actress spotted in a long dress that has swept dust could be heard passionately talking about her repentance and dedicating her life to Christ. “I was so sick because the devil didn’t want me to speak up,” she said.

“This is Moesha Boiduong, they use to call me Slay Queen of Accra and I was happy … I thought it was ok but I battled with a lot,” she said.

Preaching against her past life, Moesha disclosed that she was smoking weed and also used hard drugs.

A few weeks ago Moesha Buduong announced her repentance in a trending social media video as she shared her testimony in a Church. For her new life. She has deleted all of her skimpy photos from her Instagram page.