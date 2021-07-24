Ivorian Model Eudoxie Yao known for her curves and endowed Body has ended her relationship with Guinean artiste Grand P. The two couple gained a lot of social media attention and hype after pictures and videos of the two began to circulate Online, many social media users were of the view that the lady is with Grand P because of his money and not through love. The Lady came to reply people with this perception and mindset that, it’s true love that’s why she is with Grand P and not in for his Money.

But news coming in today indicates that, the Ivorian Model and Guinea musician has ended their union. She posted on her social media page that ” I Inform you that my relationship with Grand P is Over. I am moving on, Thanks. This news has surprised many as the two disclosed that they were preparing for marriage. It’s has been rumored that, Grand P was cheating on the Model that’s why she decided to break up him which hasn’t been confirmed yet as to if that’s what caused their union to collapse.

