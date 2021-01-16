CUT MY EARS – DECLARES LUSAMBO

“If Koswe Media will be around by 12th August 2021”

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has pledged K50,000 to any person or persons who would help him close Koswe Online media and bring its reporters to book.

Speaking in Lusaka this morning, Mr Lusambo said Koswe had defamed him on several occasions hence his desire to have Zambia’s Number One Political Online Media Platform closed and editors arrested. “Please cut my both ears if Koswe Media will be in existence by 12th August this year. Am not called a bulldozer for nothing.

Koswe editors will feel my weight this year and their sponsor HH will regret funding them. I am pledging K50,000 cash for anyone who can help me close Koswe and have Cheelo and team arrested before July this year”.

-Zambian Accurate Information