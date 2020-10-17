CUT MY MAN-HOOD IF THIS DOESN’T HAPPEN, ‘HH WILL NOT STAND AS PRESIDENT IN 2021’- VOWS CHILUFYA TAYALI

Mark my words, whether his blind supporters like it or not, HH will not stand in 2021 General Elections as President; if that happens then cut my man-hood into five pieces, EEP President Chilufya Tayali has vowed.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday afternoon, Mr Tayali said just as he has influenced the jailing of Chishimba Kambwili, he is equally determined to do the same against HH before he files in nomination papers as a presidential candidate in 2021. “HH needs to account for his role in selling our companies where he came out the richest. As long as I live, he will not stand in 2021 as he will be in prison when President Lungu and I will be filling nomination papers”, said Tayali.

The EEP Leader said HH was foolish enough to withdraw 8 cases he had against him which would have seen Tayali serving jail sentences or compensating him (HH) with a lot of money.

“I have already hired 6 best lawyers to help me in having HH convicted and come 2021, he (HH) will not be allowed to contest as president, but if that does come true, Iam ready to have my private part cut into five. Its not my fault that he forgave me for defaming him over Vespers Shimunzhila’s death. I didn’t ask him to forgive me, therefore for me he is going to jail before 11 August 2021”, vowed Tayali.