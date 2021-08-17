“CUT MY MANHOOD IF UPND WIN AUGUST ELECTIONS WAS A MERE JOKE” SAYS CHANDA JOHN CHIMBA AS HE WROTE BELOW

The last few days have been coupled with a lot of happenings politically, Zambians went to the polls last week to elect A President, Members of parliament, mayors and councilors.

The election period is over, Zambians have decided to give the top job to President elect Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND for the next 5 years.

Personally, I had chosen to support the Patrotic Front and His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, out going President.

Allow me to make mention that I have with immediate effect taken leave from politics, political activities and anything that has to do with politics, I will use this time to build myself and focus on other things and build myself.

During my journey in politics, I may have hurt some of you , I may have step on your toes politically or I may have done things that did not please you due to my affliction with the out going governing Party PF which I wish to apologize from the bottom of my heart this includes the bad joke bets I made out of excitement of “cut my manhood”.

My main focus now will be to continue with my charity works and do other things that have no connection to politics.

I have also seen a picture circulating of me with friends posing in a UPND chitenge, peoooe have called me names over it and thinking I have defected already, but I have not, I have not defected to the upnd but chosen to take leave from politics and take a neutral stance.

My advise to the upnd youths and everyone in the in coming governing party is that do not make the same mistakes we made in PF, so not take people for granted or become too pompous and taken away with power, this is the biggest mistake many youths in PF made over the last 10 years, do not make mistakes PF youths made but instead learn from them and do better.

Lastly, allow me to wish the President Elect H.E Hakainde Hichilema and the Upnd well as they lead this country, and also allow me I wish H.E Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu well as he leaves state house.