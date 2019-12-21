Education Background: Chris is a Political Science PhD Scholar, has a Master’s Degree in Democracy and Public Policy; a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science; a Certificate in Diplomatic Practice, Protocol and Public Relations; and a Full Division One Grade 12 Certificate.

Chris Zumani Zimba is a Lecturer, Author, Policy Analyst, Blogger and Researcher who has worked both in government and NGO sector at management and board levels respectively.

Besides working as a part time lecturer of Political Science at the University of Zambia, (UNZA) and Lusaka University (UNILUS) when he has additional time, Mr. Zimba is Chief Executive Officer and Managing Consultant at Chrizzima Democracy University (CDU), a private outfit that is more in research, consultancy, capacity building and project designing and implementation than tertiary education in Lusaka Zambia.

And besides being a weekly political analyst for Voice of the Cape, South Africa, he is also aregular political news maker for more than 6 private and public radio and TV media outfits in Zambia. As a blogger, he writes political articles with www.afrodemocracyjournal.com besides being a successful published author with more than 7 books.

As a social researcher, he has participated in different studies tagged for national advocacy either as an associate researcher or lead consultant. Throughout 2009, he worked as a Foreign Policy Analyst and Political Secretary with Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lusaka.

Between 2016-17, he worked with Plan International Zambia under the Pact Zambia led USAID/Z-CHPP HIV Prevention project as Cultural Communications and Leadership Advisor.

Chris worked with JSI as HIV Policy Specialist under the USAID/SHARe II Project from 2013-2015. Thus, Chris spent more than 12 years in HIV/AIDS and Policy Advocacy NGOs such as Forum for Youth Organizations in Zambia, Advocacy for Child Justice and University of Zambia Political Science Association among others.