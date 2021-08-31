By Brian Mulenga
Any errors are mine but this is the CV of the Deputy Army Commander.
Major General Jeffrey Zyeele
QUALIFICATIONS
Masters Degree Disaster Management – Mulungushi University
Graduate US Army War College – Carlisle Penyslvania
Graduate Kofi Annan UN Peacekeeping College – Accra, Ghana
Post Graduate Diploma in Business Studies – Accra Ghana
Post Graduate Diploma in Defence and Security Studies – Ghanaian Army Staff College
Graduate Defence Forces Staff College – Lusaka, Zambia
US Army Advanced Infantry Officer Training – Fort Benning Georgia
Graduate Zambia Military Academy – Kohima Barracks, Kabwe Zambia
CAREER
Director MILTEZ
Commandant Zambia Military Academy
Chief Instructor Zambia Defence Forces Staff College
Instructor Zambia Defence Forces Staff College
UN Military Information Liasion Officer Liberia
Instructor Zambia Military Academy
Commander ZAMBATT 1 Sierra Leone
Commander 1ZR Zambia Army
Brigade Major – 1 Brigade Zambia Army
Company Commander 1 ZR
Platoon Commander 1 ZR
CURRENT APPOINTMENT
Appointed Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff on 29 August 2021
In charge of Planning, Logistics, Manpower, Intelligence, Training, Medical Service
