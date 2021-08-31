By Brian Mulenga

ALLS WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Any errors are mine but this is the CV of the Deputy Army Commander.

Major General Jeffrey Zyeele

QUALIFICATIONS

Masters Degree Disaster Management – Mulungushi University

Graduate US Army War College – Carlisle Penyslvania

Graduate Kofi Annan UN Peacekeeping College – Accra, Ghana

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Studies – Accra Ghana

Post Graduate Diploma in Defence and Security Studies – Ghanaian Army Staff College

Graduate Defence Forces Staff College – Lusaka, Zambia

US Army Advanced Infantry Officer Training – Fort Benning Georgia

Graduate Zambia Military Academy – Kohima Barracks, Kabwe Zambia

CAREER

Director MILTEZ

Commandant Zambia Military Academy

Chief Instructor Zambia Defence Forces Staff College

Instructor Zambia Defence Forces Staff College

UN Military Information Liasion Officer Liberia

Instructor Zambia Military Academy

Commander ZAMBATT 1 Sierra Leone

Commander 1ZR Zambia Army

Brigade Major – 1 Brigade Zambia Army

Company Commander 1 ZR

Platoon Commander 1 ZR

CURRENT APPOINTMENT

Appointed Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff on 29 August 2021

In charge of Planning, Logistics, Manpower, Intelligence, Training, Medical Service