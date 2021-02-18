CYBER CRIMES AND SECURITY BILL IS A LION TO EAT EVERYONE INCLUDING THE COMMON ZAMBIA.

This is the cyber crimes and security Bill now trying to gag the entire citizenry on account of deceptive, misleading and innacurate information commits a crime and an offence.

The person accused will, upon conviction, serve a 5 year sentence in Jail or and pay 500, 000 penalty unit which translates to K150, 000.00.

How many Zambians will be in jail? On one hand busy trying to decongest prisons on the other creating enabling environment to congest the prisons.

This is how desperate some regime can be. This Bill has not been made available to the public as it is a public Bill that will affect everyone with a phone and computer.

Govt is rushing this Bill using the arrogance of numbers since this Bill can be passed by a simple majority which they enjoy unlimitedly.

Let us United and reject this Bill and challenge it legally or otherwise as it also violate Art 20 of the constitution of Zambia.

A caution to the sponsors and supporters of this Bill you will be a victim if you pass this Bill into law. See below the evil provision.