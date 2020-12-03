A Cyber Crime expert has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that photographer Chellah Tukuta is the one who posted a video alleging that Information minister Dora Siliya is a pimp.

Prince Kalala, who deputy police officer in charge of Cyber Crimes based at Headquarters, said Cornelius Mulenga Tukuta from his analysis is the user of a Facebook page in the names of ‘Chella Tukuta Photography.’

Kalala said the Facebook page was being operated by an MTN mobile number which was registered in the names of Cornelius Mulenga Tukuta.

Tukuta is charged with libel and allegations are that on May 26, 2020 in Lusaka, he published defamatory matter affecting Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya in the form of a video on Facebook that “This Dora Siliya is hooking up girls, selling girls to the high profile people, so that men can be sleeping with them. She is actually the highest of the highest professional prostitute. If Dora Siliya is refusing these allegations that she does not connect girls to high profile people for sex, let her come”.

Tukuta however, pleaded not guilty.

During continued hearing of the case before magistrate Lameck Mwale, Kalala narrated how he in June this year assigned to establish the owner of a Facebook page in the names of Chella Tukuta Photography.

He said this was after Siliya lodged a complaint against Tukuta.

Kalala said following the receipt of the complaint, he commenced his analysis by reviewing the page in the names of Chella Tukuta Photography, using investigative tools.

He said his approach of analysis was to first review the timeline of the said Facebook page with the view of establishing details which appear on the profile of the page, and also identify the person behind it.

He said from his analysis, Cornelius Mulenga Tukuta was the user of Facebook page in the names of Chella Tukuta photography.

“My findings are as follows; I discovered that the Facebook page in the names of Chella Tukuta Photography was being operated by mobile number 0962443045. I then moved to the postings. I discovered that on a daily basis, at a particular hour the page user would go live and giving a brief of what would be discussed during the live recording. Further review, the page had a posting that was done on June 15, 2020 by the user who was seeking for financial help and advised those willing to help to either send mobile money or contact him on 0962443045,” he said.”I got interested because the same number that appeared as the user of the page was also posted on June 15 as a contact number to solicit for financial help. The question that came to me was who is 0962443045. According to informed obtained by the arresting officer from MTN indicated that the said number was registered in the names of Cornelius Mulenga Tukuta.”

And when cross examined, defence lawyer Mulambo Haimbe asked Kalala to confirm whether page 18 of his report contained any of the words which were in the charge sheet to which he said; “the wording is different”.

The matter was adjourned to January 22, next year for continued trial.