D.E.C ARREST CHIPIMO’S SON .

Former NAREP president Elias Chipimo’s son, Chito, has been arrested in Lusaka for drug trafficking and possession.

Chito, 26, was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on Friday in the company of his friends from the copperbelt and Chilundu.

According to a family source, Chito has been engaged in ilicit activities and usually frequent chilundu and Livingstone where they target tourists to sale them drugs. Chito was found with some cocain and other assorted drugs and is still in custody. This is not the first time that Chito is being arrested for drug related offences.

“They just cornered him at the mall in kabulonga and they find him with cocain. He tried to run but couldn’t” the source said.

There is currently a rise in illegal drugs among the youth lately and foreign national are in some cases using the unsuspecting youths as agents.

