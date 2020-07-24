DAD IMPREGNATES DAUGHTER

…gets jailed 40 years

A SINAZONGWE resident has been sentenced to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour for having sex with his biological daughter whom he eventually impregnated.

The man convicted of incest and sentenced by the Livingstone High Court.

Facts before Court are that between 1 January, 2018 and May 30, the same year, the man did on several occasions have sex with his biological daughter.

He eventually impregnated his daughter and later demanded her to administer an illegal abortion.

He was later arrested and charged in Sinazongwe for incest and was tried in the magistrates court in Sinazongwe District.

At the close of the trial, the man was found guilty of incest and was committed to the Livingstone High Court for sentencing.

When he appeared before Livingstone High Court Judge Justice Kenneth Mulife handed a 40-year jail sentence with hard labour for the offence with effect from May 30, 2018 date of arrest.

Source: The Lusaka Sun Newspaper

