MUSICIAN David Phiri aka Daev will be buried tomorrow his manager has announced.

Daev died on Sunday afternoon after an accident in which four other people died.

Police say Daev and the other victims burnt to death after the vehicle driven by the musician overturned and caught fire in Chirundu as they returned to Lusaka.

In a statement this morning, Harry Mwanza said the singer will be buried at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

“On behalf of the late Daev’s family and on behalf of XYZ, we wish to inform the general public that burial for the budding star has been set for Wednesday morning with the Church service at the Cathedral of the Holycross,” Mwanza stated.

He stated that for health adherence and crowd control “we advise all mourners to gather at ‘Abu dabi’, an alternate venue two minutes away from the funeral house.”

“From there they will be advised when to proceed to funeral house to pay their respect.”

Mwanza said Daev’s death was a big blow to Zambian Music.

“We mourn our friend, brother and colleague in total anguish, agony and shock! We extend our prayers and sympathies to the families producer K man and others who perished in the tragedy,” he stated.

Mwanza said the artists were humbled by the support from many other stakeholders including Government “during this trying moment.”