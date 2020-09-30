🇿🇲🇿🇲Bad News🇿🇲🇿🇲

DAEVE’S LEGIT GIRLFRIEND LOST HER BABY YESTERDAY, TODAY SHE HAS DIED

Read the letter by Daeve’s uncle;

GO WELL YOUND D😭

David Phiri as my nephew, I have nothing bad love for you. I remember how I used to carry you on my back when you were still young. My responsibility to look after you made me bond with you to a point where you begun refusing to be carried by anyone else other than your mum, your dad and me.

Honestly, I was broken when you and me separated. When I had to live in a different town than you. It was a new challenging beginning and I didn’t see myself live without Young D, as we called you. I saw you grow into a man that you were before that day when your life stopped.

I was one of those who was contacted first about your death. I was the one who was tasked to break the news to mum and dad. I could not believe that you were gone but as broken as I was, I had to tell mum and dad that Young D was no more. Today, the entire country Zambia is mourning. They’re crying because you have left an impact that we all did not anticipate you would given the type of family you come from. Well, last night I spent some few moments to recall some of the best and bad moments we had. The best is too numerous to talk about. I remember how we argued when I asked you about your social life. How did you manage your fame? We argued on the type of lifestyle you had begun living. Mum and dad could not talk to you the way I did. I do admit, I should not have given up on you. I should have continued to anoy you. Maybe, you would have been home with your girlfriend who was expecting your child. Maybe, you wouldn’t have been in bad company.

Today is tragic and I am sad to say that we lost the baby and her mom