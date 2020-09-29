By Pastor Joseph Mwenya

DAEV’S DEATH AND THE SATANISM CONSPIRATORS.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥warning🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

This is not for the faint of hearts who have no brains to analyze and think for themselves or those who have divorced their common senses who believe everything everyone says on social media!!!

I PROMISE THIS WILL STING AND I APPROVE THIS MESSAGE!!!!

Before I speak my mind, allow me to introduce myself. My name is Joseph Mwenya. Born and raise in Ndola Kawama and Lusaka and Selebi-Phikwe and Dallas. I first encountered the Lord Jesus Christ on the night I was to kill my self. I saw Jesus seated on His throne surrounded by 11 disciples. That night He gave me instructions to heal, deliver, set captives and told me about my future and what I would do for Him. Once in Missi compound in 1999 on the 4th of October I was in prayer on my knees around midnight. Jesus Christ ￼walked in through the wall and spoke to me face to face. All together I have had many encounters with angels, Jesus and the Holy Spirit than I can count.

I was the first (1) that I know of who prophesied President Sata’s death 3 months before he died”. I was the first or the only one (1) I know of who openly prophesied the day the government announced president Sata’s death that the Minister Lungu would be chosen to be president of Zambia.

PLEASE GO ALL THE WAY BACK ON THIS PAGE!!!!!

I am a man who believes in the ministry of the prophetic. Those of you who know me, I believe in the modem day Próphet’s.

I’ll come back to the prophetic in a minute.

Over the years I have noticed how Zambians have been obsessed with pointing out who is in satanism and who is not.

I have noticed that every time a young Zambian begins to prosper, many are quick to associate that person with satanism.

And to be honest, a lot of people, it is born out of jealousy. Many of the people can not stomach the idea that someone “less intelligent”,school drop out, not so good looking in their eyes can be as good and as successful. A lot of the people calling young talented, gifted and successful people satanist ARE PURE LAZY!!!! You seat and wait for the government to create a job for you. While you’re there doing absolutely ￼nothing but waiting for the government to give you a job or some of you waiting for HH, Kambwili and other politicians to get to State house to get you a job, a lot of many young people refuse to put their future in the hands of another man. So they go into studios, go into fashion industry, trading, going to SA buying and selling and when they finally strike GOLD you say they are satanist?

AS SMART AS YOU ARE, and as HOLY AND RIGHTEOUS as you are. Are you saying God can not give you open doors to build wealth?

LOOOK AT THIS.

Deuteronomy 8:18 says

DO NOT FORGET THE LORD FOR IT IS HE WHO GIVES YOU ABILITIES TO OBTAIN WEALTH.

To some of you school drop outs or college graduates like me who don’t understand the word ABILITIES mean…

it’s wisdom.

It’s an idea.

It’s a plan.

It’s a desire.

It’s a skill.

It’s a talent.

So when you run your katemba for 5-8 years and finally you understand the art of buying and selling and you grow it to a big store, the knowledge to buy and sale is an ABILITY!!! It was given by God. Some of you are like Chris Katongo. He has the abilities given to him by God to play soccer!!!

I don’t have that ability. But give me a Bible, you will learn a million things from 1 chapter.

NOT ALL OF US YOUNG, BEAUTIFUL, HANDSOME SUCCESSFUL HARD WORKING HAVE SOLD OUR SOULS TO THE DEVIL!!!

Alot of the successful young people in zambia are pure Genius.￼

Some of the young successful people in Zambia are just too smart and hard working. While you’re busy online watching your celebrity personalities fighting, there young guys are out working and hustling!!!

They refuse to wait for the government or a politician to give them what they want in life.

THEY CREATE THEIR OWN FUTURE!!!

Secondly.

AVOID!!!!!!!!

I repeat. AVOID ANY PROPHET OR PASTOR who wants to take advantage of the death of an innocent young gifted and talented man like Daev David Phiri so they look anointed!!

AGAIN, I DONT KNOW David Phiri But I have to show you this.

Many of these guys in the prophetic world want to build a spiritual prophetic mileage when their open prediction seemed confirmed!

Look at this guys.

My best friend Gregory, we Called him Gori died in a car wreck after a night out with friends. What would have happened if he was a popular musician? Attribute his dead to satanism.

What do you get when you get a young man who grew up poor, parents didn’t teach him how to handle money and out of nowhere he’s famous and rich?

How many of you would live a normal life?

Most of the young men simply do what young men do. Go out, party, have fun and get drunk. And if you’ve ever gotten drunk you think you can speed your fast car and be okay.

I am not implying he was drunk!!!!

I am not saying he was from a party.

I am saying it’s common among young rich and successful people.

DAEV’S DEATH WAS NOT THE RESULT OF HAVING SOLD HIS SOUL TO THE DEVIL.

Do not believe anyone telling you or implying that his death is satanism at work unless he confessed it himself!!!

FOR NOW CELEBRATE HIS LIFE. Mourn his death with dignity.￼

TO MY BROTHERS IN THE PROPHETIC, THERE’S OTHER WAYS YOU CAN TRY TO STAND OUT PROPHETICALLY BUT NOT IN SOMEONE’S DEATH.

I encouraged you to be humans again and have a heart!!!! A son is lost. A family is grieving. Not the time to celebrate that I saw it coming.

LET YOUR WORDS COMFORT AND NOT FURTHER ￼￼HURT THE GRIEVING FAMILY EVEN MORE BECAUSE OF YOU!!!

Young people in Zambian, I call on you to live in our forefathers desires. ONE ZAMBIA, ONE NATION.

A nation of people who love and defend each other.

Good morning.

SHARE

Let someone know if they ever see you get rich or become successful, it’s not that you sold your soul but HUSTLED.