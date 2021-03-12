A LEGAL battle over royalties has erupted between XYZ Entertainment Limited and the family of late singer David Phiri aka Daev.

The 25-year-old who was signed with Entertainment Limited died along with three others in a road accident in Chirundu last September.

But now, Daev’s family has through Martha Phiri sued his former record label demanding reimbursement of money paid to the music company by companies that had running advertisement contracts with him.

Daev’s family has engaged the services of Simon Mwila of Messrs M.K. Achiume and Associates.

The family which has taken the matter to Lusaka Magistrates’ Court wants an immediate release of music projects and other contracts signed by Daev.

Phiri who is pursuing the matter in her capacity as the administor of late musician’s estate is also claiming that the family be compensated for damages caused by the music company’s actions, costs of the action amounting to K10,283 and any relief that the court may deem fit.

