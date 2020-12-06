DAEV’S MOTHER FINALLY RECEIVES ALLPROCEEDS FROM HUSTLE TILL YOU MAKE IT T-SHIRTS DEDICATION SALE

Late Zambian musician Daev’s mother has received all monies raised from the two-day Hustle Till You Make It t-shirt sales that was at Manda Hill a few days ago.

Ink-drop Zambia CEO Kelvin Kunda who is the brainchild of the Hustle Till You Make It brand on Friday evening invited David Phiri alias Daev’s mother to dinner where he handed over the monies from the sale.

Deav Zambia of the XYZ fame died on September 27 in a road traffic accident, with three other people on the Chirundu – Kafue Road near Red Paint Area.

Ink Drop Zambia on November 6 signed an agreement with Daev’s family to have a dedication Hustle Till You Make It brand sale where all profits were to be given to the family.

The sale saw the likes of outspoken Lusaka Mayor (Mayor of Zambia) Miles Sampa come through to support including Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo who bought 5 t-shirts at K1,000.