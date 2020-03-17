The opposition UPND has again instructed its Members of Parliament to vote against the controversial Bill 10 today.

The UPND has since described the ruling PF as the most undemocratic party with regards to constitutional making processes.

Leader of the Opposition and UPND Legal affairs Chairman Jack Mwiimbu told a media briefing that it was folly for the PF to accuse the UPND of being undemocratic for wanting to defeat the passing of the draconian constitutional amendment Bill 10.

Mr Mwiimbu said the PF in opposition had always walked out of the constitutional making process and had even gone further to expel 23 of its MPs for supporting the constitutional amendment process, a sign that the party has no respect for divergent internal views.

Mr Mwiimbu who is also Monze Central Member of Parliament said the UPND shall stand with the people of Zambia who have said no to the enactment of the Bill into law and demand for its immediate withdrawal from the floor of the House.

He said the party has drawn its three-line whip in accordance with parliamentary etiquettes and expects all its Members of Parliament to toe that line and vote against the Bill.

Flanked by Kabompo MP and Deputy Parliamentary Party Whip Ambrose Lufuma, Sesheke MP, Romeo Kangombe, Luampa MP Chikote Makozo, and Mitete MP Misheck Mutelo, Mr Mwiimbu said the three-line whip has been drawn in the sand and whoever crosses it is an enemy of the party and the public.

He has since advised Justice Minister Given Lubinda to immediately withdraw the Bill from the House as it lacks the requisite parliamentary and public support.

Mr. Mwiimbu further advised Mr. Lubinda and the PF to desist from cheating the Zambians that the government would move a motion to amend the Bill, saying any amendments to the current Bill can only be done at Committee Stage after the second reading in accordance with parliamentary procedures.

He said it was the UPND’s strong belief that the Bill will not pass the second reading in its current form.

“We don’t trust the Patriotic Front and we shall never trust the Patriotic Front because they are not trustworthy. In 2011, the PF walked out of the House during the Constitutional making process. We applauded them because we understood that they were exercising their democratic right to do so then. The PF is also on record to have expelled 23 of its serving MPs for supporting the constitutional amendment process. Why should they today want to demonize UPND MPs for exercising their right not to support the constitutional process? We know that any PF MP that would vote against the Bill will face disciplinary measures. This party is very undemocratic. But that is not our concern. Our concerns are the Zambian people and we as the UPND would like to assure them that we have their best interest at heart”, he added.

Yesterday, a consortium of civil society organisations called on all Members of Parliament not to shun the process when the Constitution Amendment Bill number of 10 is presented to parliament for the second reading tomorrow.

Speaking at a joint press briefing of Civil Society Organisations on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill 10 hosted by Misa Zambia in Lusaka yesterday, SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe called on MPs to fully participate in discussing and amending the bill.

Mr Cheembe said all MPs should be in parliament tomorrow when the bill is tabled until it is refined instead of walking away from the house.

He stated that those opting to walk away must remember that they will be denying the voice of those voters who elected them to be in parliament in order to make laws on their behalf.

He noted that MPs should be mindful that the constitution is for all the 17 million Zambians who are represented by the 167 MPs.

“As CSOs, we therefore call on our Members of Parliament (MPs) to recognize that they are legitimate representatives of the 17 million Zambians when it comes to altering our constitution. Our MPs must discharge this onerous but noble duty by participating in debating Bill 10 and cleaning it up to represent the views of the people who elected them to come and make laws from our Parliament,” Mr Cheembe stated.

He explained that the constitution which MPs will be debating is not for any particular party, CSO or individuals but an embodiment of the aspirations of all the people of Zambia regardless of tribe, ethnicity and political affiliation.

The Civil Society Organisations have since praised the decision by Cabinet to move proposals to amend the bill so that the final product can reflect the views submitted by those in support by those in support and against certain provisions of the bill.

Mr Cheembe noted that the civil society are aware that the Minister of Justice has today filed a notice of proposed amendments with the National Assembly which he said is commendable as it reflects that government is prepared to follow up on what they promised to amend the Bill at the Committee of the whole house.

He stressed that civil societies passionately wants to see the constitution which will increase the period of hearing a presidential petition from 14 to 30 days as proposed and wants the provisions that will allow women, youths and persons with disabilities to be represented in Parliament and councils among other clauses.

The Joint Press Briefing was held by SACCORD, MISA, Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform, National Youth Anti-Corruption Movement, Young African Leaders Initiative, Common Grounds Network and Constitutional Reform and Education Coalition.