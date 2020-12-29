Dambisa Moyo weds USA tech company co-founder

DAMBISA Moyo, a Zambian-born global Economist and author of a Best Seller Dead Aid yesterday tied the knot with Jarred Smith, a Co-founder of Qualtrics a Technology Company in Provo, Utha USA.

Their wedding was only witnessed by Mdolole Steven Moyo, the bride’s brother, Duff Thompson the couple’s long standing friend and Barnaby their 10 year old dog because of strict Covid-19 measures.

Officials in Provo said the couple will properly celebrate their marriage with friends and relatives after the global pandemic.

Credit: KTVNews