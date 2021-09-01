By Sara Imutowana Yeta II
DANDY CRAZY ZESCO CUSTOMER CARE MANAGER
And you want us to believe that under Lungu we had a government not a criminal organisation of a gang of reckless thieves and saboteurs.
Dandy Crazy was able to go home with K18, 396.00 per month for being a cadre.
These are the cadres paid by zesco coffers just for singing songs praising PF but totally no qualifications on his job description. And there are hundreds of them milking zesco coffers while the rest of us suffer with high electricity tariffs to keep them in employment. Let them all be flushed out and fired so that zesco can get back on its feet.