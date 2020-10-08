Danny Kaya Awarded By Ministry Of Health

Today Danny Kay awarded by ministry of Health under National Health Research Authority for playing a key role in health matters through music.

Blessed day indeed. Just been awarded by the National Health Research Authority ( Under ministry of health) for playing a key role in health matters through music.

I guess the DaNNykaya quarantine Music achieved its purpose. Thanks to Try zambia tours & Jamelia Car Rentals for your support.!

Thanks to Mari, naso, Emma sulu, Tytus, Andrea.. 🔥

#Humbled to be recognized by an institution that is not in music and arts.

To all my lovely people I say Thank you!! .

