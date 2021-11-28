Patrick Samwimbila writes;

DANNY YENGA WILL WIN US KABWATA – Patrick Samwimbila

With due respect to all other aspiring candidates eying the Kabwata by-election on the Patriotic Front, Danny has a far more advantage over everyone including whoever our competitors will field. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to demonstrate the winning formula in Kabwata.

The people of Kabwata Constituency like all other constituencies in Zambia voted on 12th August, it’s just about 100 days ago when Kabwata gave Danny Yenga 31,675 votes. I believe and trust that these voters are still intact and solid behind one Danny, which simply means that Danny is already leading with a comfortable margin of 31,675. All other candidates to be fielded in Kabwata be it from the ruling party or the opposition parties will have to start from zero only depending on their respective political party’s popularity.

Having put this winning formula plain and straight forward, it is prudent for my party (PF) to take advantage of the 31,675 voters we have already, build on them and win the election without much struggle. Fielding another candidate would be demotivating to these voters who supported us on 12th August. We just need to carryout data analysis to find out the Wards where our candidate did not perform well, understand the dynamics that lead to the bad performance in those particular areas, go in with new strategy and concentrate there.

Failure to win it the first time is NOT a rejection, because we have living examples of people who failed once, twice or even more but finally made it. Fielding Yenga again will show consistency and respect for the huge support we received from the good people of Kabwata on August 12 despite the loss.

LET ALL OTHER KABWATA HEAVY WEIGHTS GO ON THE GROUND AND SUPPORT YENGA