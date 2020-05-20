The United Party for National Development has announced the dates for the intra-party elections in the North Western Province at ward, constituency, district, and provincial committees.

The elections will run from 21st May to 27th June 2020.

Speaking during a Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting at the party Secretariat in Solwezi, provincial party Elections Commissioner Munji Habenzu expressed great joy that the province had remained a UPND strong-hold since the birth of the party in that area in 1998.

The UPND Members of Parliament were special invitees to the PEC meeting chaired by the Provincial Chairperson Colonel Grandson Katambi while Local Government Deputy Chairperson, Brian Ndumba delivered the key address.

Mr Habenzu said the PEC resolved and set dates which should not be changed:

– 21 May 2020 shall be for ward and branch election with Constituency and District elections set for 6 June 2020. The Provincial elections will be made on 27 June 2020.

The PEC had also appointed Commissioners in all the Constituencies to ensure intra-party elections in the province run smoothly according to schedule.

