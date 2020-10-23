David Simusamba Gravely Misdirected Himself Says Kambwili In His High Court Appeal.

OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress (NDC) party leader Chishimba Kambwili has appealed against his one year jail sentence in the High Court. In a notice of appeal filed in the Lusaka High Court, Kambwili has argued that Magistrate David Simusamba gravely misdirected himself both in law and fact when he convicted him of forgery and uttering a false document against the weight of evidence on record.

He contends that the trial magistrate also erred in both law and fact when he imposed a punitive sentence, basing the conviction and sentence mainly on the erroneous finding that the appellant, had shown no respect for the court, an issue that was not subject of trial before him. He further argued that the lower court erred when it held that the appellant and some of his lawyers had no respect for the court and that he lied to the court over his Covid-19 positive test result when the same court had subpoenaed medical practitioners at its own instance, whose testimony went unchallenged and confirmed that he had Coronavirus.

“This shows the learned trial magistrate’s partiality, disposition and prejudice against him,” reads the notice in parts.

Kambwili also claims that Magistrate Simusamba erred when he declined to recuse himself and proceeded to hear the matter and convicted him, notwithstanding the fact that he had accused him of trying to bribe the court, which led him to sue the trial magistrate for defamation.

“The magistrate erred in fact and law when he refused to refer the case to the High Court for determination of whether his constitutional right to a fair trial before an independent and impartial court had been, was being and was going to be infringed as a result of his refusal to recuse himself,” reads the notice.

And Kambwili’s lawyer, Musa Mwenye, has filed summons for bail pending appeal before Magistrate Simusamba who has scheduled the bail hearing for Monday next week. Meanwhile, Magistrate Simusamba earlier declined to entertain Kambwili’s bail application dated October 14, 2020 because it was incompetently before him.

Last week, Magistrate Simusamba convicted Kambwili for 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for two counts of forgery and uttering a false document, 12 months on each count but will run concurrently.