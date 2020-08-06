American award-winning singer Beyonce, has been trending in both Ghana and Nigeria due to her collaboration with top acts from these countries.

The multiple Grammy award singer collaborated with top acts from both Ghana and Nigeria as part of her ‘Black is King’ project. Dancehall King, Shatta Wale was chosen from Ghana.

In Nigeria, the ‘Halo’ hitmaker selected, Burnaboy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Mr.Eazi, Yemi Alade and Tekno.

Per a fan’s revelation, Nigerian Singer Davido was the topmost priority of Beyonce until the singer decline the offer.

Apparently he did so because it was required of him to join and pledge allegiance to the Illuminati before he would be allowed to hop on a song with the American singer.