Singer Burna Boy has made history by becoming the first the Nigerian solo-artiste to win the Recording Academy Awards aka Grammys award for his album, ‘Twice As Tall.”

On the same night at the 63rd Grammy Awards Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun won his first-ever Grammy Award after two nominations.

The win came through his duet with Beyonce on the song, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ off the 2019 album, ‘The Lion King.’

Tiwa Savage on her part won an honour at the Grammy for her collaboration with Coldplay.

While reacting to the victories of his Nigerian compatriots, music star Davido said it was a victory for Nigeria.

“Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija!” Davido tweeted.

Sikiru Adepoju is the first Nigerian to win a Grammy for his performance in an album jointly produced.