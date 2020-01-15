Nigerian music superstar Davido has for the first time in so many years been in the 4 walls of a church to worship God.

Davido worshipped with Konerstone Prayer and prophetic Ministry located in Victoria Islands, Lagos on Sunday after his elder sister, Sharon Ademefun sent him along.

Davido who portrays life of a bad boy and lavish spending could be seen in a solemn worship mood as the church song slow worship songs.

Although in church, the ‘Fall’ hitmaker still had time to record himself even as church service was in session.

