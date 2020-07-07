By Agness Changala-Katongo

New Labour Party leader Fresher Siwale says Defence minister Davies Chama should be ready to go to jail for the treasonable statement he made.

And Siwale says PF should be ready to step aside and allow Zambians to progress without them, for they have destroyed the country enough.

Commenting on Chama’s statement that no person can be irresponsible to challenge President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility, as they will fail to control what will happen because the filling of nominations is highly volatile and charged, Siwale said Chama was being irresponsible in that he was holding a very sensitive ministry of defence – urging him should be able to speak as defence minister.

He charged that Chama was just a small boy who had found himself in a ‘glory land of corruption’ to start thinking that he owned Zambia.

“I feel sorry for Davies Chama. He does not own this country. He is just a small boy who has found himself in (a) glory land of corruption,” Siwale said. “He is being irresponsible in that he is holding a very sensitive ministry of defence and he should be able to speak as defence minister. The fact that he has issued that statement, it borders on treason and he must be ready to go to jail for that statement because what will happen in this country, PF will not have control over.”

Siwale said if Chama insisted on his statement, the Zambian people would put him in his place together with President Edgar Lungu.

He said this time around, no amount of arms, teargas, threats or violence would cow Zambians into submission.

“No amount of arms, teargas; no amount of threats, violence will cow Zambians into submission this time around. They must be ready to step aside and allow Zambians to progress without them. They have destroyed this country enough,” he said.

And Siwale said Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel had not committed any crime by intimating that he would file a petition on the legibility of President Lungu in the next election.

He said Sangwa had spoken his mind and read the law as it stands now.

“First and foremost, Counsel John Sangwa, State Counsel has only intimated to that fact that he is ready to file a petition on the eligibility of Lungu in the next election. He has not committed any offence. He has spoken his mind,” Siwale said.

He added that he was ready to join hands with Sangwa in filling the petition against President Lungu’s eligibility should the Electoral Commission of Zambia allow him to file in his nomination papers in next year’s general elections.

Siwale further wondered if the 2021 elections would be held under the 1996 Constitutional Amendment or the 2016 Constitutional Amendment saying, he sees a Constitutional crisis which he had always warned about.