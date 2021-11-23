THE State has dropped attempted murder charge against former Defence minister Davies Chama and his co-accused Brian Dumisan Nyoni.

The duo is now charged with causing grievous harm with intent contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Chama and Nyoni have been granted K100,000 bail in their own recognizance.

It is alleged that Chama and Nyoni on June 6, 2015 in Mulobezi of Western Province jointly and while acting together, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable, or to do some grievous harm, unlawfully wouded and caused grievous harm to Mushaukwa Mushaukwa.

The accused persons have been behind bars for 11 days without being granted bond or taken to court.

However, today they appeared before Sesheke resident magistrate Chama Nkaka and applied for bail.

The State did not object to their bail application.

Ruling on the application, magiatrate Nkaka granted the duo K100,000 bail in their own recognizance while trial will only take place in the Mongu High Court.

Credit: New Dawn Newspaper S