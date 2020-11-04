PF SECRETARY GENERAL ACTS ON THREE PARTY MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT FOR ABSENTING THEMSELVES DURING VOTING FOR THE CONSTITUTION AMENDEMENT BILL No.10 OF 2020*
PATRIOTIC Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has written to three Members of Parliament namely Hon Elalio Musonda, MP for Kamfinsa Constituency, Hon Frank Ngambi, MP for Chifubu Constituency and Hon Kabaso Kampampi, MP for Mwansabombwe Constituency respespectively to exculpate themselves for the absent voting of Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020.
“It has come to my attention that during the voting for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020, on Thursday 29th October 2020, you decided to absent yourself from voting for the Bill”, Hon Mwila’s letter to all the three MPs read in part.
“Hon Member, you are aware that His Excellency, the President had directed that all our Members of Parliament vote for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020 as it had progressive clauses that would have seen us uplift the lives of the underprivileged in society”, Hon Mwila further wrote.
Hon Mwila has stated that the action exhibited by the Honorable MPs was not in line with the Party’s interest and in breach of *Article 74, regulation 29 (d) and (i) of the Party Constitution.*
The Members of Parliament have since been issued with exculpatory letters to explain why displinary action should not be taken against each one of them.
Issued by:
Sunday Chilufya Chanda
PF Media Director
Party Headquarters
Lusaka
Bill 10 was bad thing God said no to this evil move. Upnd mps remained in parliament but the upnd they have not said anything.
How the Queen’s language is mutilated in these letters explains why someone said some people had paid a young man to write their Grade 12 Exam.
WITH ONLY 9 MONTHS REMAINING.YOU WANT TO BRING THESE ISSUES?
I WOULD LIKE TO TELL THE MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT NOT EVEN, AMSWER TO THIS USELESS LETTER, ITS NOT IMPORTANT, FORCUS ON 2021, IN YOUR OWN CONSTIUENCY, EVEN STAN AS INDEPENDENT.
That shows it was a pf document. Ba mwila isukulu lisuma.you don’t even understand separation of powers .i just teach you one thing for free.mps represent their constituents and not the party
Devil’s failed to pass the word of condolences to James lukuku kasanda while pretending to be good to national, nevertheless we have known you as evil people, you take politics as if is the war ba pf. Are you not ashamed of yourself. Just politics !!!!!! Lucifer the king of demons
I thought democracy had prevailed. It’s illegal to discipline a member of parliament for their voting behaviour in the House. If the MPs concerned know their rights, they have nothing to fear.