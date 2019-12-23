PF SECRETARY GENERAL APPLAUDS THE APPOINTMENT OF CHRIS ZIMBA AS PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS

LUSAKA, Monday, 23rd December, 2019.

Below is the Statement:

===================

I wish to welcome and applaud the appointment of Mr Chris Zumani Zimba as Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs to His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

I would like to assure all the structures and the general membership of the Patriotic Front that Mr Zimba is not a stranger to the Patriotic Front. Mr Zimba has closely worked with my office and the Central Committee in providing consultancy and technical expertise in the formulation and drafting of the Party’s 2021 Operational Strategy.

Mr Zimba possess incredible academic and professional qualifications and he has immense experience in political strategy and state craft having worked as lectuerer, researcher, consultant, blogger and etecetra in political matters.

Mr Zimba’s appointment is yet another testament of how committed His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu is in lifting the status and influence of young people in the governance structure of our country.

President Lungu has demonstrated again and again that he is a champion of youth and women empowerment through his continued appointments of youths and women to strategic positions of governance.

To Mr Zimba, my advice is that your new position is a very demanding and challenging one. With it comes envy, jealous and temptations. It will require wisdom, humility, loyalty and God’s guidance for you to deliver to the expectation of the President and the general citizenry. Be courageous, faithful and loyal in the discharge of your duties.

Be resolute in your quest to protect, promote and defend the Presidency and the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. Do not get swayed with power and material trappings that comes with your position. Stay focused and be an example and encouragement to your fellow peers that with hardwork, discipline and dedication one can achieve unimaginable things in life.

May God bless you and your family as you serve the President and the nation.

Thank you.

Signed

//

Hon Davies Mwila

PF Secretary General

Party Headquarters