JUST IN: HON DAVIES MWILA STILL PF SECRETARYGENERAL

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5th March 2020

We wish to dispel rumours circulating on social media alleging that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has made changes at the level of Party Secretary.

There are no such changes. Hon Davies Mwila is still Party Secretary General.

Kindly treat the stories circulating as hogwash and fake news. These are sponsored falsehoods by enemies of the Party.

We are aware of the acute levels of desperation in some quarters and we pity them.

Issued by: