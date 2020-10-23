PF CEO Summons Copperbelt Provincial Committees & the Provincial Mobilisation Committee

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) party Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila is at 13:00hrs tomorrow scheduled to address a meeting between the Copperbelt Provincial Committees and the Provincial Mobilisation Committee at Moba Hotel in Kitwe.

In a notice addressed to PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman, MCC. Nathan Chanda, the Secretary General says, “by copy of this letter, the National Chairman Mobilisation Committee and the Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator are hereby informed accordingly.”

“Attendance of the meeting shall be as follows:

1. All Provincial Committee Members.

2. All District Committee Members.

3. Constituency Chairmen on the Copperbelt.

4. All Provincial Mobilisation Committee Members.

5. Four (4) from each District Mobilisation Committee.

6. All PF Members of Parliament.

7. All PF Mayors and Council Chairpersons.

8. All PF Councillors,” stated Hon Mwila.

He has further directed the ruling party leadership on the Copperbelt to make necessary arrangements for transport for all party officials invited.

The PF Boss will be accompanied by Chairperson for National Mobilisation Committee, MCC. Hon. Richard Musukwa and Chairperson for Elections Committee, MCC. Hon. Yamfwa Mukanga.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwila will on Sunday morning, 25 October, 2020, grace a fundraising Service at St. Michael and Noah Peter’s Catholic Church, Chamboli Parish in Kitwe. -SMART EAGLES