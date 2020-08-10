DAVIES MWILA TO LEAD A DELEGATION OF PF OFFICIALS TO VISIT BAROTSELAND TOMORROW

As mbunda rebels clashing with lozis over party positions

By Kangwanda Mucembele

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila will be leading a delegation that will be visiting Barotseland on Tuesday for a tour of duty.

Mwila will be accompanied by the PF Chairperson for Elections, MCC. Yamfwa Mukanga, Chairperson for Lands MCC. Emmanuel Mpankata, Director Administration Mr. Alick Tembo and Media Director Mr Sunday Chanda will be on Tuesday received by the Provincial Chairperson, MCC. Bright kufuka, Mobilisation coordinator Glen kalimbwe, Hon Mutomena mubiana and entire PF Executive Committe.

The Secretary General’s first engagement in the region will be to pay a courtesy call to the BRE Kuta in Limulunga Royal village and also donate COVID-19 prevention and control materials at Lewanika General Hospital.

The pf delegation will be in the region to plan and set a date for its intra-party elections from Wards, districts and provincial executive members.

The mbunda rebel movement that is fighting his majesty the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II , BRE Kuta and the entire Lozi speaking people of Barotseland (36) tribes has regrouped and gang up to control and plant its agents in the PF party in Barotseland.

The rebel movement now wants to field and sponsor its candidates in the 19 constituencies of Barotseland. The first wanted to plant in their agents in the opposition the UPND party but the party leadership were alerted in Lusaka and hence one of the reasons why the entire executive committee was dissolved for UPND in Barotseland.

In PF party the rebel movement is now finalizing its operations by planting its agents to takeover the leadership of the party and other positions.

However, the cartel that was established has been at the center of undermining the efforts of genuine members of the party in the province in order to champion theirs,’ disclosed sources.

“It is not a secret that most of them came from other political parties and today are the ones championing the cause even undermining and fighting every effort being done on the ground.

The main agenda for these rebels is to grab influential positions both within the party, civil service, Police , OP and legislative so that they can kill the fight for independence of Barotseland and absolute reduce and abolish the power of the Litunga. Once these guys wins as councillors, mayors and Members of parliament in Barotseland, they will go to Zambian parliament and seal a deal to completely destroy the operations of the Litungaship and fight the lozis,’ revealed a source.

They rebel group is also championing for the massively land allocation in Barotseland to be given to the councils so that they eliminate any hopes and future of the autonomy of Barotseland.

The PF party currently is divided in the region on mere tribal and the rebels guys doesn’t trust or want any lozi speaking person nearby. They even choose who to talk to and work with.

The rebels have taken the advantage that is been spearheaded by Barotse Activists who are encouraging and calling for the lozi speaking people to stop participating in Zambian politics hence leaving the room for them to takeover.

President Edgar lungu was briefed about these tensions in the region. The PF party is planning to adopt its candidates in both councillors and MPs late December or early January so that they can give them enough time to campaign in their respectively areas.

For those who will not be adopted but try to cause problems within the party or stand as independent candidates will be clashed and decampaigned.

The Secretary General will come to address these issues and set the date for the elections from wards , constituencies, districts and provincial executives members.

So far about 3 people with their groups are vying to challenge the current provincial chairman Bright kufuka and his committee members.