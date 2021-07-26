The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has implored its members to go flat out and ensure that the party garners more votes in its strongholds in the forthcoming general elections set for August 12, 2021.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila cited Lusaka and Copperbelt as two provinces where the PF should maximize on garnering presidential votes for President Edgar Lungu.

He was speaking during the campaign meeting held in Mandevu constituency and streamed live on Facebook via the Smart Eagles page.

Mr. Mwila revealed that President Lungu has granted him permission to visit all the seven constituencies in Lusaka ahead of the August 12 general elections.

He has since urged PF members to work together and ensure that President Lungu is re-elected for office.

The PF Secretary General further called for harmony and unity within party structures.

He explained that the party will easily win once unity and peace prevail in the party.

Mr. Mwila expressed happiness after learning that all aspiring candidates who contended for the Mandevu seat but were not adopted have rallied behind the elected party officials.

“We need unity in the party and I am happy to learn that all those that applied to be adopted on the PF ticket are working with the elected officials,” he said.

The PF Secretary General also appealed to the electorate to support PF aspiring councilors, Members of Parliament and President Lungu.

At the same meeting, Mr. Mwila advised party structures to ensure that party properties are safeguarded at all times.

“Let us protect our property, our office must not be left alone. We should be having people looking after the offices,” he said.

And Mr. Mwila has predicted that the PF will scoop more seats in Western and North Western provinces in next month’s general elections.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the Commonwealth to condemn the opposition political parties that have allegedly abrogated the peace agreement.

The PF and UPND recently signed a peace accord, signaling commitment to ending the electoral violence that had engulfed the two political parties ahead of the August 12, 2021 general election.

Mr. Mwila wondered why some organization such as the Commonwealth, NGOs and ECZ have decided to remain mute after some parties allegedly abrogated the peace accord.