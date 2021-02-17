Press statement by Gilbert Liswaniso, UPND NMC Member

17th February 2021

DAVIS CHAMA AND PF ARE CONSTIPATED WITH TRIBALISM AND CORRUPTION.

Davis Chama and PF in whatever form and shape have no moral authority to lecture anyone about democracy and tribalism, because they have shown to the whole world that they are the godfathers of tribalism and the most corrupt brood of vipers on the whole African continent.

The PF’s status now and during its entire tenure is a party of thieves by the thieves and for the thieves, and Davis Chama is one of its greatest beneficiaries. Does Ba Davis think Zambians are ignorant of what’s going on at the Ministry he is corruptly in charge of?

I will repeat what I said on Radio Phoenix a few days ago; Not all PF members are thieves, but all thieves in Zambia are PF. It can’t be said better than that, because the very existence of Davis Chama and PF is anchored on violence, corruption, tribalism and stealing. Kwasila.

And so today Davis Chama must accuse UPND of tribalism? What kind of sick joke is that Ba Chama? The majority of UPND NMC members are from Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and Eastern Provinces and they garnered more votes than Southerners. Are Mutale Nalumango, Patrick Mucheleka, William Banda, Frank Tayali and Andrew Banda Tonga? How come they got more national votes than delegates from Southern Province if UPND is a so called Tonga Party ba Tata ba Chama?

My advice to you Mr Davis Chama is please prepare to pack up and go. You, your President and your party have brought so much divisions in this country. People hate and want to kill each other on account of tribe and regional background because that’s where your tribal party draws its power from. In the midst of all this, you want to kill, to steal and to destroy from the Zambian people. We are tired of you. In August this year, you are going. Chapwa.

Gilbert Liswaniso

NMC Member

UPND