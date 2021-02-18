DAVIS CHAMA AND PF, BITTER WITH SOUR GRAPES.

We were expecting some bitter and jealous rants by the PF after the monumental and resounding success of our virtual General Assembly that was simultaneously held in all around the country and followed by more than 6 million people locally and around the globe. UPND is a bellwether of new energy and new technologies. Did anyone therefore expect some praises of ‘glory glory hallelujah’ from Davis Chama and the PF? Hell no!

We are therefore not surprised by this bitter howling and bawling from baby Davis Chama and kindergarten PF over such a resounding success of our Assembly and it’s regionally balanced outlook. They are all cry babies. I challenge the PF to display the list of their current Central Committee membership and make comparison to that of the UPND.

The whole PF stinks of corruption and tribalism that weighs heavily only on two regions of Zambia. Tragically PF are not necessarily interested in uplifting the standards of our people of these two regions. They are specifically interested in lining up their pockets and only enriching their own families and friends and not the people of Zambia.

Davis Chama and PF are so bitter with sour grapes by the resilience, vision and focused leadership of Hakainde Hichilema. They have tried to bring him down through all kind of schemes and machinations from treason trial over a road traffic matter, market fires, gassing, false privatisation allegations, purchase of private property and farms that occurred 30 years ago, but the man grows 10 times stronger! This is the hand of God.

Davis Chama and the PF must leave the innocent Tonga people out of this, they are as Zambians as much as all of us are. Our party demonstrated deep rooted democracy, well balanced levels of maturity and unity during the process of our General Assembly. There was no violence and no shedding of blood which is the culture of the PF.

The winners comforted the runners up while those that got less votes congratulated and pledged their loyalty to our President, the UPND Party and the people of Zambia. Most notably, all regions of Zambia were equally represented our NMC.These are our values and beliefs as the UPND; to rescue the people of Zambia from the corruption, greed and failure of leadership of the PF.

And so we don’t expect praises and congratulations from those of the ideology of ‘Ubomba mwibala’ and the ‘kasaka ka ndalama’. We can only tell Davis Chama and the PF that they ain’t seen nothing yet!

Elisha Matambo

Chairman

UPND

Copperbelt.