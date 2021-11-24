Ex-Defence Minister escapes attempted murder charge

Davis Chama, has escaped from a painful end to his life at the hands of the hangman at Mukobeko Maximum Prison.

The former Minister of Defence in the deposed PF regime, together with his co-accused Brian Dumisani Nyoni, were bungled in Lusaka and transported to Sesheke aboard a Toyota Land Crusier with stiff suspension and later presented before the courts over the shooting in the buttocks of Mushaukwa Mushaukwa, a UPND Member, during the 6 June, 2021 Mulobezi by-election.

However, after spending 11 days and nights fighting mosquitoes and cockroaches in Sesheke Police cells, Chama’s attempted murder charge has been replaced with a lesser felony charge of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm which also attracts considerable time in jail if one was convicted but at least spares him from being dangled like a light bulb in the hanging ropes of Mukobeko.

With the charge changed, Chama has been granted Court Bail and will be attending court on December 9th, 2021 stepping out from the comfort of his air conditioned vehicle.

Kalemba