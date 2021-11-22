ATTEMPTED Murder accused, former Defence Minister Davis Chama will this afternoon apply for herbus Corpus in the High Court after spending 11 days without Court appearance.

Chama and Brian Nyoni were arrested a fought night ago and are still incarcerated.

Lawyer to Chama and his co-accused Brian Nyoni, a former staff at the Zambian High Commission in Ethiopia, Tutwa Ngulube has complained against the continued detention of his clients without taking them to Court.

Ngulube says his clients have spent eleven days in police custody without being taken before any court or tribunal to answer to the alleged charges of attempted murder, a reflection of abuse of Human Rights by police and the State.

He explained in an interview with the New Dawn Newspaper that, his clients are left without an option but to seek the intervention of the High Court over their prolonged incarceration by the State.

“I am told the dockets are not ready for my clients, and this is already a problem, why do you rush to arrest people when you know that you are not ready to prosecute a matter? This is total abuse of my clients’ freedom and Human Rights. The State and the Police have gone against the directives of the President not to hold suspects for over 48 hours especially on a matter that is bondable or bailable,” complained Ngulube.

Ngulube says he is this afternoon filling into the High Court an application for herbus corpus to compel the State to bring Chama and Nyoni before the Court.

“The papers are ready; we are filling in this afternoon. They have been denied bond at police in Sesheke, a police station which is behind the Court,” he said.

Chama and Nyoni are facing an alleged attempted murder case which occurred in 2015 in Mulobezi District of Western Province during a violent prone by-election.

It is alleged that the duo shot a UPND cadre Mushaukwa Mushaukwa during that by-election.

Credit: The New Dawn Newspaper