DAVIS CHAMA IS A BENEFICIARY OF LUNGU’S UNDEMOCRATIC AND CORRUPT ASCENSION TO POWER.

PF Deputy National Chairperson Davis Chama is not only an embarrassment to himself but to his President and his party. Davis’s level of intelligence is questionable and his memory is clouded by the smoke of corruption he enjoys in government and the tribal privilege with which the PF is thriving on currently, where 99.9% of government positions are composed of people from two regions. Chama is a rogue and a low life who cannot lecture Zambians on the tenets of democracy and the cohesive values of ubuntu and unity which this nation was founded upon by our Patriots, whose gains the PF has completely reversed.

Just to remind my elder brother Davis Chama. I was a member of the PF when Edgar Lungu was ushered in by a show of hands and legs, and the clashing of pangas at Mulungushi in Kabwe. I was there and I saw for myself how a Judge was awakened up in the dead of the night and under the cover of darkness to sign papers that had been altered in order to rob current Mayor Miles Sampa of legitimate leadership of the PF. If you want to find out the secret places of the crocodile in the water, ask the fish. Davis Chama is a product and a beneficiary of dictatorship, PF tribalism and deep corruption.

The PF has recently been preaching about fake reconciliation of inviting all those that left PF to come back. Let them not only invite Kelvin Bwalya Fube to come back, let them also allow him to challenge their leader Edgar Lungu for the Presidency of the Party before they talk about their favourite subject Hakainde Hichilema and the innocent Tonga people of Southern Province. Zambians are not foolish to prevent HH from appearing on the ballot paper which the PF has been trying to do day and night. Zambians know HH is capable and more than ready to deliver them from the shackles of unfettered corruption, theft and profiteering of the PF which has brought the economy of this country to its knees.

The UPND has every right to choose how to run the affairs of the party, and if its members decide Hakainde Hichilema is the best man for the Presidency and the best shot aimed at the PF’s failure of leadership and recklessness, then the likes of Davis Chama who thrive on ethnic privilege and sense of entitlement must step side and shut up. PF, you ain’t seen nothing yet. August this year you are packing up and going!

Obvious Summerton Mwaliteta

Chairman

UPND

Lusaka Province