Home politics PF Davis Mwila gives Chitambala Mwewa 7 days ultimatum to apologize politicsPFUPND Davis Mwila gives Chitambala Mwewa 7 days ultimatum to apologize September 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp PF SG gives Chitambala Mwewa 7 days ultimatum to apologize for claiming Davis Mwila was at the helm of getting money from marketeers and bus drivers by PF cadres LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.