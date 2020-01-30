By Logic Lukwanda

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila has warned that those who do not want him to continue as party Chief Executive Officer are undisciplined and he will make sure they are disciplined.

Mr Mwila says his position is the prerogative of the president and is at the level of a minister and has demanded for respect among the PF hierarchy.

He boasted that he is the right man for the position of PF Secretary General and those who do not want him are wasting their time because it is impossible to be liked by everyone.

Mr Mwila has told Phoenix News that he is going to make sure there is order in the PF by ensuring that remote dissenting voices are dealt with.

His comment follows calls by some PF members for him to resign accusing him of spreading hatred and dividing the party as well as inefficiency.

