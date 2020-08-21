

By George Zulu

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has warned its members to stop all sorts of criminal behaviour because the party will not condone any crimes.

Party Secretary General Davis Mwila says it is sad that some party officials are taking the law into their own hands by failing to respect the rule of law, a system which the party leadership respects.



Mwila says the PF is a mass movement of the people brought together by common values which include love of country, patriotism, justice and the rule of law.



He says warns that there should be no sacred cows in the party, adding that the PF believe that everyone is equal before the law.

“The decision by the Police to grant Jay Jay Banda police bond and however they handle the case is not our baby- that aspect is not a party matter. However, the Party will take stern and appropriate disciplinary action against Jay Jay Banda in line with its disciplinary code.

Let me reiterate that members of the Party, especially those in leadership positions must endeavour to lead by example through exemplary behaviour at all times,” Mwila said.



He explained that no one will be allowed to use the party to shield any form of criminality and illegality.

“We owe this Party to present and future generations of Zambians and we will do all we can to defend its image and reputation. Patriotic Front exists to make the job of law enforcement agencies such as the police easier. We shall not sink to low levels of antagonising the police while abrogating the law. We therefore encourage the police to execute their mandate as demanded of them by the law,” Mwila said.